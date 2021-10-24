Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

GSBC opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $780.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

