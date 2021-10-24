Citigroup Inc. Sells 147,942 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,942 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XXII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 129.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,567.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,026 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $2.89 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XXII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

