Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 249.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBWM stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $565.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

