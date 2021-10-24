Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,765 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $184,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $20,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.66.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.37. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

