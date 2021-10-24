Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

