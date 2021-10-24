Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.45. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens & Northern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Citizens & Northern worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.