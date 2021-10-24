Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,538,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,798 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 632,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 224,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

