Cloudbric Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $334,019.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

