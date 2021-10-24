Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.35 and last traded at $165.35. Approximately 23,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,442% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.67.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

