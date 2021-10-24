Color Platform Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Color Platform has a market cap of $219,384.44 and approximately $122.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,446.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.40 or 0.01014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00286382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00247972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004185 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

