Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Comerica stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

