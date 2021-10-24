Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,804 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ING Groep by 196.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.