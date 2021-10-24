Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $247,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

MTSI stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,935 shares of company stock worth $28,849,146. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

