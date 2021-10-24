Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $542.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.