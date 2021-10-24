Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 887 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Accolade stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

