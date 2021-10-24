Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €143.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €150.88 ($177.50).

Shares of ML stock opened at €132.95 ($156.41) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €136.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €132.20. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

