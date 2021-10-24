Comparing DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.36, suggesting that its share price is 436% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DexCom and Medifocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.93 billion 28.45 $493.60 million $3.10 182.76 Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DexCom and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 3 13 0 2.81 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $516.93, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%.

Summary

DexCom beats Medifocus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

