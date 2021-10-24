Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,655 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of CNSL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.