Contrasting Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Everest Re Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus price target of $292.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $222.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.80%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.16 $514.15 million $7.46 37.66 Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 8.23 $88.42 million $3.16 52.51

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73% Kinsale Capital Group 21.84% 15.62% 5.62%

Volatility and Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Everest Re Group pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Everest Re Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

