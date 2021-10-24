Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Head to Head Contrast

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $104.79 million 5.04 -$152.32 million ($0.17) -6.76 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.54 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McEwen Mining and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 67.39%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -43.31% -13.56% -10.08% Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats McEwen Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

