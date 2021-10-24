COTI (COTI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.30 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $438.63 million and approximately $63.30 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,390.54 or 0.99815160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.57 or 0.06648621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021829 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

