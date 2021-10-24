Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $90,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

