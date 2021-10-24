Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €13.70 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €13.70 ($16.12) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

VIV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.00 ($21.18).

EPA VIV opened at €11.45 ($13.46) on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.82 and its 200 day moving average is €27.03.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

