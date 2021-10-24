Credit Suisse Group Lowers Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $22.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.