CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CFB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $739.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

