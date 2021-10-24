CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock Holdings Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,161,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CryoLife worth $61,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of CRY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $827.50 million, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.