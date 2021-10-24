CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

