CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,367. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.