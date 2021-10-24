D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of VRSN opened at $218.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

