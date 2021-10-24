D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

