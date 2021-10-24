DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

