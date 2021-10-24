Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €82.11 ($96.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.83. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €83.99 ($98.81).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

