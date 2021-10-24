Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DANOY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

