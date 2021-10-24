DAOstack Price Down 5.5% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $170,923.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,442.27 or 0.99992319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00056327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00050273 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00601435 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001674 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004244 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

