DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DBVT opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

