DBV Technologies (DBVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DBVT opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.