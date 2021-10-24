DeFi Yield Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.77 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,533.29 or 0.99988571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.85 or 0.06659795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021748 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,552,721 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

