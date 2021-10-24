DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00070147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00104579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,134.45 or 1.00007476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.81 or 0.06648624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00021847 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

