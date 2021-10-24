Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Sells $8,523,208.26 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

