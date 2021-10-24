Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,642 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Roblox were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,385,151.

Shares of RBLX opened at $83.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

