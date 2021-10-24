Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 1,331.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 356,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.10. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

