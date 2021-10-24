Deutsche Bank AG Has $618,000 Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of RC opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.