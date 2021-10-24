Deutsche Bank AG Has $646,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.