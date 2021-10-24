Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 72,693 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 245,723 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNK stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

