Deutsche Bank AG Takes $626,000 Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

