Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price to $33.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

NYSE NOMD opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 862,409 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

