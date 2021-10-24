DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) versus DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -57.60% -54.18%

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 151.04 -$12.29 million ($0.78) -5.15

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.39%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

