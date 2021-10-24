Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $114.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

