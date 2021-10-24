Digitalcoin Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 13% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $392,818.95 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,940.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.29 or 0.06688974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00311391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.10 or 0.01012631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00089739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.45 or 0.00461849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00284082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00245586 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,906,688 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

