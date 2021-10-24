Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,988,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $229.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -29.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

