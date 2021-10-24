Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,680 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $29,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA opened at $173.20 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

